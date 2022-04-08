PARK GEUN-HYE DECLARES SUPPORT FOR YOO News Today 입력 2022.04.08 (15:12) 수정 2022.04.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Park Geun-hye has declared her support for lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha, her close aide who is running for mayor of Daegu. In a YouTube video on today, Park said Yoo stood by her side in the past five years which was the most painful time to her. She said while nearly everyone she knew left her or even denied having ties with her, Yoo unwaveringly withstood the pain together with her. Park said she believes Yoo can achieve the dreams she could not fulfill in her hometown of Daegu.

