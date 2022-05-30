YOU HEUNG SIK ADDED TO NEW CARDINAL LIST News Today 입력 2022.05.30 (15:37) 수정 2022.05.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung sik of South Korea is on the list of 21 new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on Sunday. Currently serving as Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy, Yoo is the fourth cardinal the South Korean catholic church has produced. Cardinals are senior members of the clergy of the Catholic Church are immediately behind the pope in the order of precedence. The pope will hold a consistory on August 27 for the installation of the new cardinals.

YOU HEUNG SIK ADDED TO NEW CARDINAL LIST

입력 2022-05-30 15:37:58 수정 2022-05-30 16:47:20 News Today

