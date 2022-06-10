FMR. INDUSTRY MINISTER QUESTIONED News Today 입력 2022.06.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.06.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have questioned former industry minister Paik Un-gyu for 14 hours over allegations that he and others pressured public firm chiefs appointed under the previous administration to step down. Paik is the highest ranking official related to the probe which could expand to figures of the previous Moon administration’s presidential office.



[Pkg]



Former industry minister Paik Un-gyu was summoned for questioning as a suspect. He is the highest ranking former official among those who have been filed complaints against in the so-called “industry ministry blacklist" case. The prosecution suspects the industry ministry, in the early days of the Moon Jae-in government, pressured the heads of state-run companies to resign, and Paik was also involved. Last month, investigators searched his residence and his office. Based on materials seized during the raids and testimonies from concerned parties, Prosecutors reportedly questioned Paik on whether he issued orders related to putting together the blacklist. He has denied all allegations until now.



[Soundbite] Paik Un-gyu(Former Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy(May 19)) : "(Did you receive orders from the Moon administration?) I have always complied with the law and regulations in ministry affairs."



With Paik’s summon, decisions on whether to indict former industry ministry officials are expected soon. Depending on investigation results, some observers say, the probe could expand to the former presidential office. The blacklist case was recently assigned to the anti-corruption unit at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. The People Power Party first filed a complaint years ago against key officials of the previous administration. The Supreme Prosecutors Office initially had the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office handle the case but it was recently redirected to the Seoul central branch. Others accused in the case include former presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and former Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk.

