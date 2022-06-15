NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.06.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A pilot program that allows workers to take sick leave with pay will be carried out for a year, starting on July 4th. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced today that the government plans to pay applicants in six trial areas 60% of the minimum wage while they are out sick. This program will be tested in the Jongno area in Seoul, Bucheon in Gyeonggi-do, Cheonan in Chungcheongnam-do, Suncheon in Jeollanam-do, Pohang in Gyeongsangbuk-do and Changwon in Gyeongsangnam-do Provinces.

The number of newly employed workers in May rose more than 900,000 compared to May 2021, recording the largest gain for the month in 22 years. According to Statistics Korea’s monthly employment data released today, nearly 28.5 million people were newly employed last month, up roughly 930,000 from a year ago. However, most of the new employment were direct jobs for senior citizens. Also, the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions allowed employment in the lodging and restaurant sectors to increase.

