GIMPO-HANEDA ROUTE TO REOPEN News Today 입력 2022.06.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.06.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Gimpo-Haneda route will reopen next Wednesday. Flights to and from these two airports in Korea and Japan have been suspended for two years and three months due to the pandemic. The number of flights will begin with eight per week and gradually increase and tourism exchanges between the two countries are expected to thrive.



[Pkg]



The Gimpo-Haneda air route is the shortest flight route connecting Seoul and Tokyo. The so-called “golden route” used to record 98% reservation rate during peak seasons. Annually, between 1.8 and 2 million people flew on this route. But the pandemic forced Gimpo Airport to suspend all international flights from March 2020. The route is re-opened after two years and three months. The Korean government agreed with Japan to resume the operation of the Gimpo-Haneda route from June 29th. Four carriers with traffic right of this route – Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines, and All Nippon Airways – will each operate two flights a week, totalling eight flights per week. Flights have been reduced to a mere one-tenth of the pre-pandemic level. There were 84 regular services per week in 2019. According to the government the number of flights will be gradually increased starting next month depending on the demand and airliners’ preparations. President Yoon Suk-yeol had pushed for the reopening of this route as part of the first steps in restoring Seoul-Tokyo ties. The South Korean government had aimed for flight resumption earlier this month, but last-minute working negotiations dragged on longer than expected. Seoul plans to boost bilateral exchanges by holding tourism road shows in major Japanese cities later in the year. The Korean government started issuing short-term tourist visas this month, allowing Japanese nationals to travel freely to Korea. But Japan still accepts only group tourists, and does not allow individual travelers to enter the country.

입력 2022-06-23 15:02:55 수정 2022-06-23 16:45:02

