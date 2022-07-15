BA.2.75 CASE CONFIRMED IN KOREA News Today 입력 2022.07.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.07.15 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The first case of the BA.2.75 Omicron sub-variant, known to be the most transmissible among COVID-19 variants, has been confirmed in Korea. The person who has tested positive for the sub-variant has no recent history of overseas travel, meaning BA.2.75 may have begun spreading locally.



[Pkg]



The first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 has been confirmed in South Korea. It's presumed to have the ability to evade immunity, making re-infections likely, and stronger transmissibility. The confirmed patient is a sixty-something Incheon resident. The patient's symptoms appeared on July 8 and the test came back positive on July 11. A genomic analysis revealed the patient was infected with BA.2.75. The patient is receiving at-home treatment because the symptoms are mild. Authorities are investigating how the patient contracted the new sub-variant. They have found the patient has no recent history of overseas travel. This means the virus was transmitted locally and the sub-variant might have already spread within local communities.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ.) : "The patient may have contracted the virus directly or through someone else. We don't know if it's a secondary or tertiary infection. But the spread has begun."



The patient's cohabitant and three contacts from a local community have been classified as close contacts. They have all tested negative so far. The trio came into contact with the infected three days before the symptoms appeared. BA.2.75 was first detected in May in India. So far 119 cases have been reported in 10 countries including the U.K., the U.S. and Canada. The WHO designated BA.2.75 as a variant of concern and is closely monitoring the situation.



[Soundbite] Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus(WHO Director-General(July 6))



Health authorities plan to step up monitoring of the new sub-variant.

BA.2.75 CASE CONFIRMED IN KOREA

입력 2022-07-15 15:04:27 수정 2022-07-15 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The first case of the BA.2.75 Omicron sub-variant, known to be the most transmissible among COVID-19 variants, has been confirmed in Korea. The person who has tested positive for the sub-variant has no recent history of overseas travel, meaning BA.2.75 may have begun spreading locally.



[Pkg]



The first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 has been confirmed in South Korea. It's presumed to have the ability to evade immunity, making re-infections likely, and stronger transmissibility. The confirmed patient is a sixty-something Incheon resident. The patient's symptoms appeared on July 8 and the test came back positive on July 11. A genomic analysis revealed the patient was infected with BA.2.75. The patient is receiving at-home treatment because the symptoms are mild. Authorities are investigating how the patient contracted the new sub-variant. They have found the patient has no recent history of overseas travel. This means the virus was transmitted locally and the sub-variant might have already spread within local communities.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ.) : "The patient may have contracted the virus directly or through someone else. We don't know if it's a secondary or tertiary infection. But the spread has begun."



The patient's cohabitant and three contacts from a local community have been classified as close contacts. They have all tested negative so far. The trio came into contact with the infected three days before the symptoms appeared. BA.2.75 was first detected in May in India. So far 119 cases have been reported in 10 countries including the U.K., the U.S. and Canada. The WHO designated BA.2.75 as a variant of concern and is closely monitoring the situation.



[Soundbite] Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus(WHO Director-General(July 6))



Health authorities plan to step up monitoring of the new sub-variant.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

