RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CASES

[Anchor Lead]



Korea is facing a sharp rebound in COVID-19 cases. New infections reported as of midnight on Tuesday nearly doubled from a week ago registering in the 70-thousands. The number of critically ill patients is also on the rise again. Meanwhile, advance reservations and same-day signups have opened for 4th shots, of which eligibility has been expanded to people 50 and older.



[Pkg]



A COVID-19 test center in Seoul. There are people getting tested, others waiting for their turn, and still some who are asking if testing is possible.



[Soundbite] (Test Center Employee) : "You don't need a test if you tested positive in a rapid antigen test."



The priority group for PCR testing at these centers include people 60 and older and travelers from overseas. But recently, their numbers have shot up. There were 73,582 new infections reported on Tuesday.



[Soundbite] Peck Kyong-ran(KDCA Director(July 13)) : "We predict more than 200,000 daily cases with as many as 1,000-1,450 critical cases and 90-140 deaths per day."



As authorities had predicted, critical cases are also on the rise. There were 91 severely ill patients reported on Tuesday, the highest figure in 32 days. The number of deaths which dropped to the single digits has also bounced back up to double figures. From Monday, eligibility for a fourth vaccine shot was expanded to people 50 and older and adults over 18 with underlying health conditions. Cabinet ministers and presidential aides, many of whom are in their 50s, received their fourth doses and urged the public to do the same.



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-il(2nd Vice Health Minister) : "What should I get? (You had the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose, so that will fit you best.)"



Those making reservations online or over the phone will receive their jabs from August 1. People can also sign up for leftover vaccines that are administered right away on the same day.

