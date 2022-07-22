기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Development Bank says that if the subcontract workers strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering continues on, the shipbuilder may inevitably have to undergo corporate rehabilitation procedures. A KDB official said Friday that a prolonged strike can lead to problems with the debt repayment and stressed that the creditor group’s stance is they can provide no additional support for financial woes caused by operation disruptions.
- KDB ON ONGOING SHIPBUILDING STRIKE
