‘HINNAMNOR’ APPROACHES SOUTH COAST
입력 2022.09.05 (15:34) 수정 2022.09.05 (16:56) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

This season's No.11 typhoon Hinnamnor is predicted to arrive in the nation's south coast tomorrow. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that while remaining on its northward course, the typhoon is moving faster and forecast to reach Seogwipo of Jeju Island around the midnight of Tuesday. it will then make landfall in Gyeongsangnam-do Province early in the morning. The weather agency said Hinnamnor will likely lose strength a little bit by the time it reach the nation's south coast. But typhoon is predicted to remain strong with winds blowing 40 meters per second at the maximum.
