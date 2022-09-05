GOV’T RAISES ADVISORY LEVEL News Today 입력 2022.09.05 (15:34) 수정 2022.09.05 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has raised the typhoon and heavy rain advisory level to the highest. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters are working in an emergency regime. President Yoon has presided over a meeting inspecting the typhoon response. He ordered each ministry to take preventative measures and minimize casualties.



[Pkg]



On Sunday, when the Korean Peninsula wasn't under the direct influence of Typhoon Hinnamnor yet, the government raised the typhoon advisory to "Serious" the highest level. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters elevated disaster response to Stage 3 for all local governments and public agencies nationwide. It's the first time the response level was raised straight from 1 to 3, as Hinnamnor is expected to be even more destructive than Rusa and Maemi, which wreaked havoc on Korea in the past. The government says morning commute hours should be changed and schools closed on Tuesday, when the typhoon is predicted to make landfall in Korea. Authorities are also urging residents living in semi-basement apartments and coastal areas to evacuate. Port cranes and ships should be fixated in advance. Traditional markets are advised to relocate seasonal in-demand products to safe areas. The public is urged to avoid visiting dangerous areas and stay indoors until the typhoon passes by. President Yoon chaired a meeting inspecting the government's typhoon response. He ordered each ministry to take proactive measures to minimize damage.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "When a typhoon approaches, take action first before reporting to me. After it passes, damage should be restored as soon as possible."



Yoon once again urged authorities to inspect the safety of residents in vulnerable areas, apparently because of the tragic deaths of three people in a semi-basement apartment during torrential rains back in August. The South Korean leader also instructed officials to prepare for the return to normalcy after the typhoon, such as providing disaster insurance payments to farmers on a priority basis and disaster relief funds prior to Chuseok.

