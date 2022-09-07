SURVIVORS OF BASEMENT PARKING LOT News Today 입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The most notable casualties from typhoon Hinnamnor are those who went missing in a flooded basement parking lot in Pohang. Of the nine missing, two have been found alive, while seven others have died. The two could survive thanks to air pockets between the ceiling and pipe lines.



[Pkg]



Here we see steel pipes, through which cold and hot water flows, laid across a 3.5 meter high underground parking lot. Mud smeared on the pipes show how much water had once filled the parking lot. The two found alive reportedly survived for 14 hours breathing through a 30 centimeter wide space formed between the ceiling and pipes. The air pockets saved them from drowning.



[Soundbite] (Rescue worker(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "When we arrived at the entrance, the survivors were holding onto the pipes which allowed them to breathe."



However the good news stops there. The teenage son of one of the survivors has been found dead.



[Soundbite] (Acquaintance of survivor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Her car was in the basement. She went down with her son to get it out."



Fire authorities mobilized all equipment at hand but pumping water out of the flooded basement took time due to the presence of mud, hampering rescue efforts.



[Soundbite] Park Chi-min(Chief, Pohang Nambu Fire Station) : "All the muddy, sandy water and the inside of vehicles need to be searched before the operation can end."



Some 120 vehicles are known to be inside the 35 meter wide, 150 meter long parking lot.

SURVIVORS OF BASEMENT PARKING LOT

입력 2022-09-07 15:08:14 수정 2022-09-07 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The most notable casualties from typhoon Hinnamnor are those who went missing in a flooded basement parking lot in Pohang. Of the nine missing, two have been found alive, while seven others have died. The two could survive thanks to air pockets between the ceiling and pipe lines.



[Pkg]



Here we see steel pipes, through which cold and hot water flows, laid across a 3.5 meter high underground parking lot. Mud smeared on the pipes show how much water had once filled the parking lot. The two found alive reportedly survived for 14 hours breathing through a 30 centimeter wide space formed between the ceiling and pipes. The air pockets saved them from drowning.



[Soundbite] (Rescue worker(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "When we arrived at the entrance, the survivors were holding onto the pipes which allowed them to breathe."



However the good news stops there. The teenage son of one of the survivors has been found dead.



[Soundbite] (Acquaintance of survivor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Her car was in the basement. She went down with her son to get it out."



Fire authorities mobilized all equipment at hand but pumping water out of the flooded basement took time due to the presence of mud, hampering rescue efforts.



[Soundbite] Park Chi-min(Chief, Pohang Nambu Fire Station) : "All the muddy, sandy water and the inside of vehicles need to be searched before the operation can end."



Some 120 vehicles are known to be inside the 35 meter wide, 150 meter long parking lot.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

