YOON TO SET UP EMERGENCY FUNDS
입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

At today's cabinet meeting doubling as a Hinnamnor damage assessment session, President Yoon Suk-yeol set up 50 bilion won in emergency fund typhoon damage relief. On his way to work earlier today, he said he would declare the typhoon-battered Pohang area as a special disaster zone by undergoing the process as quickly as possible. The President added that he couldn't sleep, knowing that several people died while trying to remove their cars from the flooded underground parking lot in Pohang.
