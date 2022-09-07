기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
At today's cabinet meeting doubling as a Hinnamnor damage assessment session, President Yoon Suk-yeol set up 50 bilion won in emergency fund typhoon damage relief. On his way to work earlier today, he said he would declare the typhoon-battered Pohang area as a special disaster zone by undergoing the process as quickly as possible. The President added that he couldn't sleep, knowing that several people died while trying to remove their cars from the flooded underground parking lot in Pohang.
At today's cabinet meeting doubling as a Hinnamnor damage assessment session, President Yoon Suk-yeol set up 50 bilion won in emergency fund typhoon damage relief. On his way to work earlier today, he said he would declare the typhoon-battered Pohang area as a special disaster zone by undergoing the process as quickly as possible. The President added that he couldn't sleep, knowing that several people died while trying to remove their cars from the flooded underground parking lot in Pohang.
- YOON TO SET UP EMERGENCY FUNDS
-
- 입력 2022-09-07 15:08:14
- 수정2022-09-07 16:45:11
[Anchor Lead]
At today's cabinet meeting doubling as a Hinnamnor damage assessment session, President Yoon Suk-yeol set up 50 bilion won in emergency fund typhoon damage relief. On his way to work earlier today, he said he would declare the typhoon-battered Pohang area as a special disaster zone by undergoing the process as quickly as possible. The President added that he couldn't sleep, knowing that several people died while trying to remove their cars from the flooded underground parking lot in Pohang.
At today's cabinet meeting doubling as a Hinnamnor damage assessment session, President Yoon Suk-yeol set up 50 bilion won in emergency fund typhoon damage relief. On his way to work earlier today, he said he would declare the typhoon-battered Pohang area as a special disaster zone by undergoing the process as quickly as possible. The President added that he couldn't sleep, knowing that several people died while trying to remove their cars from the flooded underground parking lot in Pohang.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-