기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

STALKING CRIME LED TO MURDER
입력 2022.09.16 (15:19) 수정 2022.09.16 (17:16) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A man in his 30s who was arrested for killing a female subway worker in a public restroom at Line No. 2 Sindang Station was previously indicted on charges of stalking the victim. A court sentence was due Thursday, a day after he committed the murder. The man, the victim's former colleague, is found to have stalked, tormented and illegally filmed the victim for a considerable time. The two had entered Seoul Metro the same year. Police believe the killing was retaliatory in relation to the court trial.
  • STALKING CRIME LED TO MURDER
    • 입력 2022-09-16 15:19:53
    • 수정2022-09-16 17:16:20
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A man in his 30s who was arrested for killing a female subway worker in a public restroom at Line No. 2 Sindang Station was previously indicted on charges of stalking the victim. A court sentence was due Thursday, a day after he committed the murder. The man, the victim's former colleague, is found to have stalked, tormented and illegally filmed the victim for a considerable time. The two had entered Seoul Metro the same year. Police believe the killing was retaliatory in relation to the court trial.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!