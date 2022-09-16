STALKING CRIME LED TO MURDER News Today 입력 2022.09.16 (15:19) 수정 2022.09.16 (17:16)

[Anchor Lead]



A man in his 30s who was arrested for killing a female subway worker in a public restroom at Line No. 2 Sindang Station was previously indicted on charges of stalking the victim. A court sentence was due Thursday, a day after he committed the murder. The man, the victim's former colleague, is found to have stalked, tormented and illegally filmed the victim for a considerable time. The two had entered Seoul Metro the same year. Police believe the killing was retaliatory in relation to the court trial.

STALKING CRIME LED TO MURDER

입력 2022-09-16 15:19:53 수정 2022-09-16 17:16:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



