A man in his 30s who was arrested for killing a female subway worker in a public restroom at Line No. 2 Sindang Station was previously indicted on charges of stalking the victim. A court sentence was due Thursday, a day after he committed the murder. The man, the victim's former colleague, is found to have stalked, tormented and illegally filmed the victim for a considerable time. The two had entered Seoul Metro the same year. Police believe the killing was retaliatory in relation to the court trial.
- STALKING CRIME LED TO MURDER
- 입력 2022-09-16 15:19:53
- 수정2022-09-16 17:16:20
