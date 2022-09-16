기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.
South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.
- EMPLOYMENT RISES FOR 18 MONTHS
-
- 입력 2022-09-16 15:19:53
- 수정2022-09-16 17:16:20
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.
South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-