기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EMPLOYMENT RISES FOR 18 MONTHS
입력 2022.09.16 (15:19) 수정 2022.09.16 (17:16) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.
  • EMPLOYMENT RISES FOR 18 MONTHS
    • 입력 2022-09-16 15:19:53
    • 수정2022-09-16 17:16:20
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!