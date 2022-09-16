EMPLOYMENT RISES FOR 18 MONTHS News Today 입력 2022.09.16 (15:19) 수정 2022.09.16 (17:16)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, continuing on-year growth for the 18th consecutive month since March last year. According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier. However the pace of on-year job growth has slowed for the third month since June.

