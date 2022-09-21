U.S. ON S. KOREAN ELECTRIC VEHICLES News Today 입력 2022.09.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. State Department stated in its press release that Undersecretary for Economic Growth Jose Fernandez repeated the promise to keep the channel of dialogue open with Korea to further discuss the issue of Korean electric vehicles being discriminated under America's new Inflation Reduction Act. Undersecretary Fernandez had met on Tuesday with Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon. The undersecretary stressed the importance of Korea's investment in the United States' clean energy technology to reach the goals of economic prosperity, clean energy and stable supply chains.

U.S. ON S. KOREAN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

입력 2022-09-21 15:23:05 수정 2022-09-21 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. State Department stated in its press release that Undersecretary for Economic Growth Jose Fernandez repeated the promise to keep the channel of dialogue open with Korea to further discuss the issue of Korean electric vehicles being discriminated under America's new Inflation Reduction Act. Undersecretary Fernandez had met on Tuesday with Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon. The undersecretary stressed the importance of Korea's investment in the United States' clean energy technology to reach the goals of economic prosperity, clean energy and stable supply chains.