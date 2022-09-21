기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The U.S. State Department stated in its press release that Undersecretary for Economic Growth Jose Fernandez repeated the promise to keep the channel of dialogue open with Korea to further discuss the issue of Korean electric vehicles being discriminated under America's new Inflation Reduction Act. Undersecretary Fernandez had met on Tuesday with Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon. The undersecretary stressed the importance of Korea's investment in the United States' clean energy technology to reach the goals of economic prosperity, clean energy and stable supply chains.
- U.S. ON S. KOREAN ELECTRIC VEHICLES
