FUNERAL OF FISHERIES OFFICIAL News Today 입력 2022.09.23 (14:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Government employee Lee Dae-jun was shot dead by a North Korean soldier in the West Sea in 2020. His funeral, overseen by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, was held yesterday two years after his death. Lee's family denounced North Korea for violating the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and even plans to file charges against ex-President Moon Jae-in.



[Pkg]



Friends and family offer flowers to honor the late Lee Dae-jun at a funeral held two years after his passing. Lee, an official of the West Sea Fisheries Management Service, was shot dead by a North Korean soldier in the West Sea. He went missing on September 21st, 2020 while aboard a fishery patrol boat on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea. He was later discovered in North Korean waters and shot dead by a soldier of the regime. At the time, the South Korean government concluded that Lee had defected to the North. But once the Yoon administration was launched, the Coast Guard, unable to confirm Lee's intention to defect, reversed the conclusion in June and issued an apology. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries changed Lee's ex officio dismissal to one caused by death. The Ministry also decided to hold his funeral.



[Soundbite] Cho Seung-hwan(Minister of Oceans and Fisheries) : "An official of our ministry died on the job. We're doing everything possible to honor him and comfort his family."



Lee's family denounced North Korea for violating the 2018 military agreement by killing him and getting rid of his body. They are also determined to hold then-government officials of South Korea accountable for the tragic incident.



[Soundbite] Lee Rae-jin(Older brother of the late official) : "We plan to rebuke them severely and even report them to the police. Our attorney here will even file charges against former Pres. Moon Jae-in."



The family members asked the police to expeditiously carry out the investigations already launched. They will make additional announcements after filing more charges next week.

