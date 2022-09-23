기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
According to data from the Korea Rural Community Corporation obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Lee Dal-gon, over 10-thousand-300 hectares of farmland were used for setting up solar power generators between 2017 and May this year. Noting the staggering amount, Lee said agricultural land is a vital national asset that directly concerns food security and the encroachment of farmland due to solar energy projects is at a very serious level.
According to data from the Korea Rural Community Corporation obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Lee Dal-gon, over 10-thousand-300 hectares of farmland were used for setting up solar power generators between 2017 and May this year. Noting the staggering amount, Lee said agricultural land is a vital national asset that directly concerns food security and the encroachment of farmland due to solar energy projects is at a very serious level.
- FARMLAND USED FOR SOLAR POWER FACILITIES
-
- 입력 2022-09-23 14:59:55
- 수정2022-09-23 16:45:07
[Anchor Lead]
According to data from the Korea Rural Community Corporation obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Lee Dal-gon, over 10-thousand-300 hectares of farmland were used for setting up solar power generators between 2017 and May this year. Noting the staggering amount, Lee said agricultural land is a vital national asset that directly concerns food security and the encroachment of farmland due to solar energy projects is at a very serious level.
According to data from the Korea Rural Community Corporation obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Lee Dal-gon, over 10-thousand-300 hectares of farmland were used for setting up solar power generators between 2017 and May this year. Noting the staggering amount, Lee said agricultural land is a vital national asset that directly concerns food security and the encroachment of farmland due to solar energy projects is at a very serious level.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-