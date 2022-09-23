FARMLAND USED FOR SOLAR POWER FACILITIES News Today 입력 2022.09.23 (14:59) 수정 2022.09.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



According to data from the Korea Rural Community Corporation obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Lee Dal-gon, over 10-thousand-300 hectares of farmland were used for setting up solar power generators between 2017 and May this year. Noting the staggering amount, Lee said agricultural land is a vital national asset that directly concerns food security and the encroachment of farmland due to solar energy projects is at a very serious level.

[Anchor Lead]



