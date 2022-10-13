KIM LABELINGS MOON AS ‘PRO KIM IL-SUNG’ News Today 입력 2022.10.13 (15:09) 수정 2022.10.13 (16:45)

The chair of the Economic, Social and Labor Council has refused to apologize for his description of former President Moon Jae-in as a follower of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung. On Wednesday, Chairman Kim Moon-soo was sent out of a state audit by the parliamentary Environment and Labor Committee, after insisting that the ex-president is a Kim Il-sungist. In a radio interview this morning, Kim again called the former president a follower of Kim Il-sung, noting Moon had publicly introduced the pro-North Korean and progressive author Shin Young-bok as the ideologist he most respected. The ex-president made the remarks at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, which was attended by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and North Korean delegates including Kim Yo-jong.

