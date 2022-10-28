기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Amid sluggish real estate transactions, the supply and demand index for apartment houses in Seoul's affluent Gangnam area has dipped below 80. A figure below 100 means there are more people trying to sell than buy. According to the Korea Real Estate Board, the index for Seoul's east-southern area which includes the districts of Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Gangdong recorded 79.4 in the last week of October, the lowest in 3 years. The index for the entire Seoul posted 75.4, down by 0.6 points from last week.
- DEMAND DROPS FOR APARTMENTS IN SEOUL
