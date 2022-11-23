기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The cargo transport unions belonging to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced today that it will go on a general strike starting tomorrow. The cargo transport unions claimed that the government failed to honor the promise of maintaining a safe fare system and discussing item extension made during the general strike in June.
The cargo transport unions belonging to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced today that it will go on a general strike starting tomorrow. The cargo transport unions claimed that the government failed to honor the promise of maintaining a safe fare system and discussing item extension made during the general strike in June.
- CARGO TRANSPORT UNION TO HOLD STRIKE
-
- 입력 2022-11-23 15:02:19
- 수정2022-11-23 16:45:07
[Anchor Lead]
The cargo transport unions belonging to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced today that it will go on a general strike starting tomorrow. The cargo transport unions claimed that the government failed to honor the promise of maintaining a safe fare system and discussing item extension made during the general strike in June.
The cargo transport unions belonging to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced today that it will go on a general strike starting tomorrow. The cargo transport unions claimed that the government failed to honor the promise of maintaining a safe fare system and discussing item extension made during the general strike in June.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음