CARGO TRANSPORT UNION TO HOLD STRIKE
입력 2022.11.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.11.23 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The cargo transport unions belonging to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced today that it will go on a general strike starting tomorrow. The cargo transport unions claimed that the government failed to honor the promise of maintaining a safe fare system and discussing item extension made during the general strike in June.
