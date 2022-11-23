CARGO TRANSPORT UNION TO HOLD STRIKE News Today 입력 2022.11.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.11.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The cargo transport unions belonging to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced today that it will go on a general strike starting tomorrow. The cargo transport unions claimed that the government failed to honor the promise of maintaining a safe fare system and discussing item extension made during the general strike in June.

[Anchor Lead]



