[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have summoned Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung as part of their investigation into allegations surrounding hefty donations given to the Seongnam Football Club. The Seongnam Prosecutors' Office sent a subpoena to Lee last night. The two sides are now arranging a schedule for Lee's questioning. Lee is accused of giving business favors to companies that made corporate donations of some 16 billion won to the football club between 2016 and 2018 when he was serving as Seongnam mayor and the football club's president.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission says the Kori-3 nuclear reactor came to a stop automatically this morning. The commission explained that the reactor's protective relay device began functioning and caused the turbine and power generator to stop automatically at 8:25 a.m. The panel is working to find out the exact cause of the shutdown. It added there are no risks of radioactive leaks and the stopped nuclear reactor is kept safe.

Korea Exchange says the benchmark KOSPI has lost 21.93 percent throughout this year. On January 3, the main index started off at 2,988.77. But it ended at 2,333.29 on Tuesday. Among G20 member nations, South Korea ranked 19th in terms of the stock market's contraction. Russia came in last with minus 40.40 percent.

