DAY 1 OF EASED INDOOR MASK RULES News Today 입력 2023.01.30

[Anchor Lead]



As of 12AM Monday, the indoor mask mandate rule has been lifted and became a 'recommendation' in Korea. Apart from some facilities, individuals will not be fined for not wearing masks in indoor areas. Let's have a look at the first day of implementation.



The waiting room at Seoul Station is always bustling with travelers. Until Sunday, people were required to wear masks here, but from Monday that rule has been lifted. Health authorities have mostly lifted the indoor mask mandate after 27 months. Wearing a mask indoors is now a recommendation, not a requirement. However, many people can still be seen wearing masks indoors.



[Soundbite] Sohn Chae-eun(Seoul resident) : "I am going to wear a mask for the time being. I will decide based on what other people opt for."



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-eon(Seoul resident) : "I took my mask off until before boarding the train. It is a great decision."



Wearing a mask is not mandatory at indoor sports facilities, senior community centers, schools and private academies. The rule has also been eased at supermarkets, department stores and shopping malls. Those who don't wear a mask at these facilities are no longer subject to fines. However, there are some places where the mandate remains in effect. At train stations, passengers don't need to wear a mask in the waiting room or on the platform, but they have to put on a mask once they board a train. Masks are still mandatory for those using other types of public transport, such as subways, buses and taxis. Mask wearing is also still required at high-risk facilities, like medical institutions, hospitals, pharmacies and nursing homes. Health officials say high-risk groups, COVID-19 patients and those who have come into contact with them still need to wear a mask indoors. It is also advised to wear a mask in indoor public premises with limited ventilation.

