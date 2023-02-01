SEOUL TAXI FARE RISES BY 1,000 WON News Today 입력 2023.02.01 (15:05) 수정 2023.02.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Quite a lot of things seem to be increasing, now we're turning to public transportation fees in Seoul. Last December, night time surcharge for taxis rose by as much as 40% in Seoul. In just two months, as of midnight today, basic taxi fares in Seoul rose by one-thousand won. From as early as April, subways and bus fares are expected to increase by 3 to 400 won in Seoul as well.



[Pkg]



The basic taxi fare for mid-sized sedan cabs in Seoul rose by one-thousand won from 4 a.m. Wednesday. The fare has gone up from 3,800 won to 4,800 won. The rise comes 2 months after the nighttime surcharge rose by as much as 40%. The initial minimum distance, for which the base taxi fare is applied, has also been shortened from two kilometers to 1.6. After the base fare, 100 won will be charged for every 131 meters, instead of the previous 132. The meter will also rise quicker with 100 won charged every 30 seconds, instead of 31. As for deluxe and large-sized taxis, the standard fare for the first 3 kilometers has climbed from 6,500 won to 7,000.



[Soundbite] Song Nam-geun(Taxi driver) : "With high inflation, cab fares should also be adjusted up to levels befitting of an advanced nation."



[Soundbite] Pyo Won-gyeong(Seoul resident) : "It’s become easier to hail a cab and conditions have improved. Still, the fare hike is a definite burden."



In line with the hikes, Seoul City has vowed to actively improve unfriendly practices by cab drivers.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyeon-ho(Seoul resident) : "I hope practices such as refusing certain passengers and rough driving can improve to assure safety."



Come April, subway and bus fare hikes are also scheduled. Currently, the base subway fare is 1,250 won and bus fare stands at 1,200 won if passengers pay with credit card. An increase of 300 to 400 won is being reviewed for both transport systems.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-jun(Seoul resident) : "300won-400won may not be a small amount, but people takes public transport at 10 times a week which would cost 10,000won-20,000won. The burden is palpable."



The exact rate of increase and date of implementation will be determined after a public hearing is held next Friday as well as other related procedures such as approval by the city council and deliberation by a consumer price committee.

