"MONEY SENT FOR DP CHAIR'S N. KOREA TRIP" News Today 입력 2023.02.01 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae, who was recently detained and extradited to Korea, started opening up about allegations over sending money to North Korea. It was found that eight million dollars were sent over to North Korea, in which 3 million dollars were sent to fund then-Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung's visit to North Korea. Democratic Party representative Lee Jae-myung strongly denied accusations, calling it a 'new novel by the prosecution'.



[Pkg]



Former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae was initially said to have sent five million dollars to North Korea in 2019. He said the purpose of funding was to support inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chief of Ssangbangwool Group(Jan. 16)) : "(You said that you transferred your own money to N. Korea.) I’ll cooperate fully with the prosecution’s probe."



However, Kim changed his testimony during questioning following his arrest. He said he had transferred eight million dollars to the North, adding that the funds were related to Gyeonggi-do Province's North Korean projects. Kim reportedly testified that three million dollars transferred in Nov. 2019 were intended to fund then-Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung's visit to North Korea. The remaining five million dollars were spent to promote North Korea's smart farm project carried out by the province, according to Kim. That is when the provincial government was promoting inter-Korean exchanges and mentioned the possibility of Lee's visit to the North.



[Soundbite] Lee Hwa-young(Then-Gyeonggi-do Prov. vice governor(Nov. 2018)) : "When Governor Lee Jae-myung said he wanted to visit Pyongyang by land, Director Ri Jong-hyok said that would take a while and it would be better to find a faster route."



Kim Seong-tae reportedly told prosecutors he provided the funds on behalf of thr province because the North said Lee's visit needed funding. Kim also walked back on his claim that he had never spoken to Lee by phone. He reportedly testified that he did speak to Lee by phone via then-Gyeonggi-do Province vice governor Lee Hwa-young. Prosecutors have begun looking into the DP chief's involvement in the North Korea funds. But Lee once again claims it's a hoax.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "It looks like prosecutors are writing a new novel. But I doubt it will sell well judging from their skills."



Lee Jae-myung could be summoned again in relation to the North Korea fund allegation in addition to the second round of questioning in connection to the Daejang-dong land development scandal.

