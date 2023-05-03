PROSECUTORS REJECT EX-DP CHAIR’S VISIT News Today 입력 2023.05.03 (15:06) 수정 2023.05.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil voluntarily appeared at the prosecutor's office Tuesday but was immediately sent back, as the prosecution said it was not prearranged. Song criticized the prosecution and urged them to arrest him instead of harassing those around him.



[Pkg]



Former Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil voluntarily went to the prosecution for questioning on Tuesday, eight days after he returned from France.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "Can I see the prosecutors? (Your visit is unscheduled.)"



But Song left a few minutes after arrival since prosecutors refused to allow him in, saying there were no discussions in advance to schedule the visit. In front of reporters, Song then called on prosecutors to arrest him.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "I only live once. In life, there are always ups and downs. I will not be a coward. I ask them to arrest me, instead of those close to me."



He questioned the validity of the so-called Lee Jung-geun recording files as evidence, which was what led to prosecutors launching the probe against Song. He also blasted prosecutors for framing and pressuring him through the investigation.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "How can I trust the prosecutors? Don't they make things up and investigate anything they like?"



Song reiterated that he had not been aware of the distribution of cash envelops, since he was busy with campaigning. He also stressed that he is not a flight risk. It seems he kept in mind the possibility that prosecutors could seek an arrest warrant for him.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "Haven't I turned myself in now? Haven't I returned from Paris voluntarily?"



After turning Song away, prosecutors said they will summon him in accordance with their investigation schedule. However, they are appearing to speed up their investigation. They conducted a third raid into a private institute, one of the sponsor groups for Song, to seize internal documents. The institute's employees were also summoned and questioned. Lee Jung-geun and Kang Rae-gu, key figures in the cash envelope scandal, once worked with the organization. Prosecutors are expected to again seek an arrest warrant for Kang. They are also expected to summon the accounting chief of the institute and a close aide to Song.

