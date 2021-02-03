기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the Korean people today to cooperate fully to all disease control measures during the upcoming Seol holiday. Cautioning that COVID-19 is still spreading, the prime minister cited the modified adage “United we die, separated we live” to stress the importance of social distancing with the lunar New Year’s holiday only a week away.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the Korean people today to cooperate fully to all disease control measures during the upcoming Seol holiday. Cautioning that COVID-19 is still spreading, the prime minister cited the modified adage “United we die, separated we live” to stress the importance of social distancing with the lunar New Year’s holiday only a week away.
- PM ASKS FOR PUBLIC COOPERATION
-
- 입력 2021-02-03 15:29:43
- 수정2021-02-03 16:50:41
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the Korean people today to cooperate fully to all disease control measures during the upcoming Seol holiday. Cautioning that COVID-19 is still spreading, the prime minister cited the modified adage “United we die, separated we live” to stress the importance of social distancing with the lunar New Year’s holiday only a week away.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the Korean people today to cooperate fully to all disease control measures during the upcoming Seol holiday. Cautioning that COVID-19 is still spreading, the prime minister cited the modified adage “United we die, separated we live” to stress the importance of social distancing with the lunar New Year’s holiday only a week away.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-