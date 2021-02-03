PM ASKS FOR PUBLIC COOPERATION News Today 입력 2021.02.03 (15:29) 수정 2021.02.03 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the Korean people today to cooperate fully to all disease control measures during the upcoming Seol holiday. Cautioning that COVID-19 is still spreading, the prime minister cited the modified adage “United we die, separated we live” to stress the importance of social distancing with the lunar New Year’s holiday only a week away.

입력 2021-02-03

