이슈 윤여정 아카데미 여우조연상 <미나리> 감독과 배우가 말한 배우 윤여정 뉴스라인 입력 2021.04.26 (23:50) 수정 2021.04.26 (23:57)

[앵커]



배우 윤여정 씨는 그럼 어떻게 해서 나이 70대에 인생 영화인 <미나리>를 만나게 되었을까요?



정이삭 감독으로부터 캐스팅 이유 등을 직접 들어봤습니다.



또 함께 출연했던 손자 데이빗 역의 앨런 킴에게도 윤여정 씨의 매력을 물었습니다.



시상식 사흘 전 이뤄진 인터뷰 내용 함께 보시죠.



[리포트]



["배우 윤여정의 어떤 면을 보고 같이 일하고 싶었나?"]



["First of all, it was always about her skill. I just think she is incredibly talented,that was for me and then, I really enjoy her as a person and that combination was perfect for this role"]



["배우 윤여정이 국제적으로 호평 받는 이유는 뭐라고 생각하나?"]



["somebody said to me that they wish 선생님 was their grandmother. So I think what people are seeing is 선생님 in this story, she comes from Korea from the very far place and she just comes and offers love. That's what she does in the story and I think she reminds people of other family members who have done the same for them, so I think people respond to that quite a lot with her."]



["<미나리>를 통해 그려내고자 한 '할머니'라는 존재는?"]



["In this movie she does stand for a sense of sacrifice and the sense of love and she is also someone in this movie who doesn't care about what other people think, doesn't care about systems, doesn't care about what people believe. She just comes and she does what is true to her. and she offers love to people. So I think that sort of a thing is very refreshing especially in our present times."]



["감독으로서 배우 윤여정에게 바라는 바?"]



["for 윤선생님, I feel as though this is a great time that the world is seeing just how incredible she is. So I do hope that she goes all the way."]



["윤여정 배우 할머니께 어떤 점을 배우고 싶어요?"]



["연기에서 진짜는 안 아픈데 아픈 척 한 거 배우고 싶어요. (요즘도 연락 자주 해요?) 네! (무슨 말 해요, 전화하면?) I miss you 랑 good actor."]

<미나리> 감독과 배우가 말한 배우 윤여정

입력 2021-04-26 23:50:09 수정 2021-04-26 23:57:10 뉴스라인

