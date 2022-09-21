RESERVATIONS FOR WINTER VACCINATIONS News Today 입력 2022.09.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.09.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Interior minister Lee Sang-min said today that winter vaccination reservations will be opened on September 27th for elderly citizens 60 or older, people with weakened immune system, or residents and employees of infection-prone facilities. Minister Lee said that the main vaccines to be administered are adapted COVID-19 ones which have been introduced in phases since last week. He also said that vaccines will be given to at-risk groups first and then gradually expanded to other populations.

